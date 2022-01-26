Central Asian countries' leaders look forward to attending Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 09:35, January 26, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of five Central Asian countries said they eagerly look forward to attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next week.

They expressed their willingness at a virtual summit held Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The Central Asian leaders said they will work with China "together for a shared future," echoing the motto for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

They also voiced their faith that China will overcome the obstacles brought by COVID-19 and successfully hold the Games as scheduled, thus boosting the world's hope and confidence.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)