China calls for taking Beijing 2022 as opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue

Xinhua) 09:38, January 26, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday urged all countries to take the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue, replace confrontation with cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, and promote world peace and development.

Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a written speech by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which he appealed to all countries to observe the Olympic Truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

China welcomes and firmly supports the speech by the UN chief, said Zhao.

The Olympic Truce, which has a long history, embodies humankind's aspiration for peace and mutual assistance, and is in line with the UN's founding mission of safeguarding international peace and security, he added.

At the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution on the Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games was adopted by consensus.

Zhao said this demonstrated the international community's firm confidence in China's successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and brings together the great strength of people around the world to maintain solidarity and cooperation and safeguard world peace.

China has always honored its commitment to peace, practiced true multilateralism, and been deeply involved in the UN's cause, he said, adding that the country has actively participated in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games and always supported the Olympic Truce.

Through sports, China has made its own contribution to safeguarding world peace, promoting the development of all countries and enhancing friendship among people, he said.

China has the confidence to work with all parties to practice the Olympic spirit of "together" and take the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to usher in a peaceful and better future, Zhao said.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has arrived in Beijing to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics and related activities.

Expressing China's appreciation for Bach's support to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhao said the Games is not only a grand event for athletes from all over the world but also a symbol of human unity and friendship.

"We are confident that, together with the IOC and other parties, we will deliver a simple, safe and splendid Games," he said.

The spokesperson also welcomed Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who will attend the Games' opening ceremony on Feb. 4.

Zhao said that the Chinese side welcomes King Sihamoni to visit China for the historic moment when Beijing becomes the first city in history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Noting that the ROK, as the host country of the last Winter Olympic Games, has been actively supporting China's successful hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhao said China is ready to work with the ROK to strengthen friendly exchanges and cooperation and push China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)