Cyprus Olympic Committee strongly opposes politicization of sports

Xinhua) 10:43, January 26, 2022

NICOSIA, Jan. 25, (Xinhua) -- The Cyprus National Olympic Committee (NOC) is strongly opposed to the politicization of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, NOC Secretary General Andreas Georgiou and a member of the Cypriot mission at the Games said on Tuesday.

"We would like to assure you once again that the Cyprus people as a whole neither support nor is there a case to support any actions that are or will be directed against China," Georgiou said at a press conference for the presentation of the Cypriot mission to the Games.

Opposition to the politicization of the Winter Olympic Games attempted by some countries, which said they will not send officials to the Games, came also from NOC vice president Yiotis Ioannides, who will lead the Cypriot team at the Games.

"Our policy, as the Cyprus Olympic Committee, is against exerting any kind of political influence, and for that reason, we are sending our athlete and we also are going there, myself, the vice president and General Secretary of the NOC Mr. Andreas Georgiou," Ioannides told Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Yantao said at the press conference that he was thankful to Cyprus for its firm support of the Beijing 2022 Games and the adoption of the Olympic Truce during the Beijing 2022 resolution at the UN General Assembly.

The resolution calls for peace, mutual understanding, goodwill, and respect for the neutrality of the Olympic Games.

Liu said that Beijing is ready to welcome more than 2,800 athletes, as well as thousands of team officials and stakeholders from across the world.

"China is doing its best to deliver the Winter Olympic Games that are simple, safe and splendid," he said.

Liu stressed that Cyprus and China, as good friends and firm believers in the Olympic Ideal, can pass on the torch of the ancient Greek Olympic philosophy and legacy by honoring the Olympic motto of "Higher, Faster, Stronger and Together" for a shared future.

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, in a video message to the Chinese people on the occasion of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, extended his wishes for every success in organizing and hosting the Winter Olympic Games, expressing certainty that they will be a great success.

Cyprus, an eastern Mediterranean island with not much snow to provide adequate training fields, is sending only one athlete to the Games. 25-year old Yiannos Kouyoumdjian, a Business Management university student, will take part in three events, Alpine Skiing, Slalom and Giant Slalom.

He said his expectations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are to do the best he can, be in decent shape on the days he competes and represent Cyprus as well as possible.

"I am really excited to participate in the Beijing Games," he told Xinhua in an interview.

He also said that he was confident the Chinese authorities did their best in taking protective measures against the coronavirus, adding that he felt safe as the measures taken are really good.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)