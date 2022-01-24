Home>>
Snowy wonderland at Butterfly Lake Park in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 17:17, January 24, 2022
Winter is in full swing in Gongliu county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With snowflakes in the air, Butterfly Lake Park is draped in silver, resembling a landscape painting.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.