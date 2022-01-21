We Are China

In pics: snow scenery of Beijing

Xinhua) 08:22, January 21, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the Olympic rings and the National Stadium amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Tourist walk outside the Palace Museum amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Sanitation workers clear snow at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A pedestrain takes pictures of decorative installations themed on Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the count-down board of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A tourist takes pictures of the snow scenery outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the National Stadium amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 with a mobile phone shows citizens walking amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

