In pics: snow scenery of Beijing
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the Olympic rings and the National Stadium amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Tourist walk outside the Palace Museum amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Sanitation workers clear snow at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A pedestrain takes pictures of decorative installations themed on Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the count-down board of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A tourist takes pictures of the snow scenery outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists enjoy the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the National Stadium amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 with a mobile phone shows citizens walking amid snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the snow scenery of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists enjoy the snow scenery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
