Investment in Winter Olympics to make China a world standard-bearer for winter sports: Chilean Ambassador to China

People's Daily Online) 15:49, January 18, 2022

Luis Schmidt, Chilean Ambassador to China, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese government and the organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics in an interview with People’s Daily Online. “I appreciate your excellent preparations and enormous investment, which I have witnessed and experienced personally,” he said.

“I think that the investment China has directed at promoting the Winter Olympics in recent years will make China become a world standard-bearer for winter sports,” he commented, adding that “since these Winter Olympics facilities will be preserved, this will attract more Chinese people to take up winter sports. The legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics will continue to make its mark in the future.”

