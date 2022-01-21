Home>>
Tianzhu Mountain turns into picture after first snow
(People's Daily App) 15:37, January 21, 2022
Anhui's Tianzhu Mountain ushered in the early snow in 2022, and its silver-clad appearance attracted many tourists. Tianzhu Mountain is a global geological park, known as the most beautiful granite landform in the world.
(Produced by Xu Shilin, Huang Jingjing and Dong Feng)
