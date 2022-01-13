Snow and rime put colors on mountain in N Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:14, January 13, 2022

Photo taken on January 11, 2022 shows that rime appears on the upper part of a mountain in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while the lower part remains emerald. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Qiang)

The rime kept falling down in the winter sunshine after a heavy snow on Tuesday.

