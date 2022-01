We Are China

In pics: snowfall in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 16:06, January 02, 2022

People tour the Stalin Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sanitation workers remove snow from a road after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows a view of the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows a view of the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People tour the Stalin Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People take photos on the frozen Songhua River after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows people taking a walk at the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2022 shows people having fun on the frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People take photos at the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People do exercises at the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows a view at the Xiangjiang Park after a snowfall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

