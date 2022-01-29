Home>>
Snow scenery in China's Gansu
(Xinhua) 16:43, January 29, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a view of the snow-covered Hezuo City in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows snow-covered mountains in Hezuo City in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows snow-covered tents in Hezuo City in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows snow-covered tents in Hezuo City in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
