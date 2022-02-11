Various events held across China to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival

People participate in a riddle-guessing event in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

People enjoy a dragon dance performance in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Volunteers help children to make lanterns in Guangling District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Villagers practice bamboo-horse opera in Guanyintang Village of Wudi County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Gao Shidong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows an event in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Zhenhai District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Children and their parents guess riddles in Zhenhai District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Children and their parents make tiger-shaped headgears in Zhenhai District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Citizens participate in a riddle-guessing event in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. Various events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

