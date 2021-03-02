Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
‘Tang Palace’ lights up the night in Luoyang, C China’s Henan

(People's Daily Online)    15:42, March 02, 2021

February 25

Luoyang city, central China’s Henan province

One day before the Lantern Festival

The main buildings on the axis of the Suitang Luoyang National Heritage Park are lit up one after another.

Recreate the magnificent Lantern Festival in Luoyang from a thousand years ago.

When the lighting ceremony began, citizens and visitors were bathed in the happy and peaceful atmosphere of the "Tang Palace".

"It feels like I traveled back to 1,000 years ago!" one netizen exclaimed.

During the Lantern Festival, the Suitang Luoyang National Heritage Park also held activities such as the Tang Palace performing arts, in a bid to attract more residents and tourists. 

