Luoyang: Tales of an epic city

A starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Luoyang once stretched its cultural and commercial reach from the Yellow River to the Golden Horn. An unprecedented connection between the East and the West was established in Luoyang 1,854 years ago when the first Roman Empire envoy visited the city and was spellbound by its thriving international trade and vibrant fusion of culture.

Millenniums later, Luoyang’s dust-laden history has yet dwindled its global influence. It is a conglomeration of world-class museums and leading cultural industries, as well as the birthplace of the world’s first 5G driverless tractor. As a treasury of ancient culture and an incubator of high-tech inventions, Luoyang is reverberating with life along the “Belt and Road.”

