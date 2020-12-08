Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Luoyang: Tales of an epic city

By Liu Ning (People's Daily Online)    09:15, December 08, 2020

A starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Luoyang once stretched its cultural and commercial reach from the Yellow River to the Golden Horn. An unprecedented connection between the East and the West was established in Luoyang 1,854 years ago when the first Roman Empire envoy visited the city and was spellbound by its thriving international trade and vibrant fusion of culture.

Millenniums later, Luoyang’s dust-laden history has yet dwindled its global influence. It is a conglomeration of world-class museums and leading cultural industries, as well as the birthplace of the world’s first 5G driverless tractor. As a treasury of ancient culture and an incubator of high-tech inventions, Luoyang is reverberating with life along the “Belt and Road.”

In our upcoming documentary of Tales of Cities, People's Daily Online will take you on an exciting journey of history, culture, intelligent manufacturing, food and so much more. Coming soon!

