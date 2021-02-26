Ekou Naoge performer to present online performance for Lantern Festival

A child wears make-up for the Ekou Naoge performance in Haojie Village of Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2021. 73-year-old Hao is an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage Ekou Naoge performance, an art form integrating dancing, music, art with acrobatics. It is a local tradition to perform Ekou Naoge during the celebration of the Lantern Festival. This year, Hao decided to present an online performance for the festival at the suggestion of his son and grandson. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)