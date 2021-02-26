Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Feb 26, 2021
Ekou Naoge performer to present online performance for Lantern Festival

(Xinhua)    16:50, February 26, 2021

A child wears make-up for the Ekou Naoge performance in Haojie Village of Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2021. 73-year-old Hao is an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage Ekou Naoge performance, an art form integrating dancing, music, art with acrobatics. It is a local tradition to perform Ekou Naoge during the celebration of the Lantern Festival. This year, Hao decided to present an online performance for the festival at the suggestion of his son and grandson. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)


