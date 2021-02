A macaque enjoys food shaped like tangyuan, a kind of round and sweet dumpling made of glutinous rice flour, at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 25, 2021. Most Chinese usually eat tangyuan on the Lantern Festival. The word tangyuan is nearly the same as tuanyuan, which means reunion in Chinese, making the food a symbol of families coming together. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)