Porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots made in Dehua, SE China’s Fujian Province

People's Daily Online) 14:04, February 09, 2022

Photo shows porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Photo/Wei Peiquan)

China figures of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the two cute mascots of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are made in Dehua county, Quanzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

The porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are all hand-made by craftsmen in Dehua, a porcelain hub since ancient times.

In the Song and Yuan dynasties (960-1368), Dehua ceramics were a major Chinese export along the Maritime Silk Road. Today, Dehua is China’s largest Western-style porcelain production and export center. The county, dubbed the “World Ceramics Capital,” exports its ceramic products to over 190 countries and regions.

Workers make porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua county, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Xiaoyang)

A worker works on a semi-finished porcelain figure of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua county, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Wei Peiquan)

A worker colors a porcelain figure of Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. (Photo/Wei Peiquan)

A worker puts newly-made porcelain figures of Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on the shelf. (Photo/Chen Xiaoyang)

Photo shows porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. (Photo/Chen Xiaoyang)

Photo shows figures of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at a licensed official store for Winter Olympics merchandise in Quanzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Xiaoyang)

