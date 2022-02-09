Feature: Palestinian singer thrilled for singing Beijing Winter Olympics song

Feb. 9 (Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Seeing her pictures and video clips go viral on social media, Palestinian singer Lina Sleibi cannot hold back her excitement for singing the theme song of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"Until now, fans of young men and women are posting and watching clips of the song. This makes me feel proud and happy because it is important for people to have fun and hear what I'm doing," Sleibi told Xinhua.

A month earlier, Sleibi released online her new Arabic song called "Together for a Shared Future," which is the official Arabic version of the Beijing Winter Olympics theme song with the same title.

Now, the hit song recorded in the Middle East has not only gained a high number of views on the Internet, but also reached the screens afar in Beijing's Olympic venues.

"When people hear my song, everyone starts to dance, it is a hit song that touches the souls and hearts," Sleibi said.

The three-minute-and-half music video was filmed in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

As a young artist born and bred in Bethlehem, Sleibi has never been to China but has developed a long-lasting love for the Asian country since childhood. When the "beautiful opportunity" to present the Arabic language in China's significant sporting gala came, she said yes.

"My heart beats faster every time I remember that I represented the countries of the Middle East in my theme song for the Winter Olympics," Sleibi said.

Looking back on her first time hearing the original song in Chinese, the singer remembered that it touched her soul, even if she did not speak the language.

"I did not understand the words, but I felt that it was lively and of a beautiful nature through the music," Sleibi recalled.

For Sleibi, music is "the language of peoples," and is able to "touch feelings, transcend borders, and reach far beyond any translation."

"We must continue to sing under any circumstances to convey the message of love and hope to the world," said Sleibi, who is fluent in singing in Arabic, English, Hindi, French, and Aramaic.

She expressed the hope that one day she can fly to China, get to know more about the country and hold concerts there.

"China for us Palestinians is a place full of development, progress and success," Sleibi said.

