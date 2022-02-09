Highlights of ice hockey women's preliminaries

Silke Glud (C) of Denmark competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Maria Pechnikova (L) of ROC vies with Elisa Holopainen during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Finland and ROC at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Jenni Hiirikoski (R) of Finland vies with Fanuza Kadirova of ROC during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Finland and ROC at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Landysh Falyakhova (1st L) competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Finland and ROC at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Sofianna Sundelin (front) of Finland competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Finland and ROC at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Sofie Lundin (R) of Sweden vies with Nicoline Jensen of Denmark during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes react during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Michelle Weis (1st L) of Denmark and her teammate Josefine Persson (2nd L) compete during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

