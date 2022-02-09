Nordic combined to witness its No. 100 Olympic medalist at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:13, February 09, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- As 99 different men have won an Olympic medal in Nordic combined, the first new Nordic combined medalist at Beijing 2022 will be number 100.

Beijing 2022's Nordic combined event will begin with the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event here on Wednesday.

Athletes from 18 countries and regions will compete in the Nordic combined at Beijing 2022. China is yet to compete in this discipline, but will be represented by 21-year-old Zhao Jiawen this time.

So far, the oldest gold medalist in Olympic Nordic combined is Havard Klemetsen from Norway, who won a gold in the team event in 2014, at 35 years and 45 days old. The youngest is Anssi Koivuranta from Finland, who was 17 years, 226 days old when he got a bronze in the men's relay event in 2006.

Norway has won the most Olympic medals in this sport, 31 in total.

Samppa Lajunen of Finland is the only man to have won three gold medals in a single edition of the Winter Olympics, doing so in 2002.

Felix Gottwald of Austria has won a record seven Olympic medals in this sport.

Nordic combined, the only Winter Games sport with no female event, is one of six sports that has been contested at every Olympic Winter Games since 1924. The others are cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, ski jumping and speed skating.

