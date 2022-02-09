Feature: Turkish hearts beating with their Olympians to break limits in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:42, February 09, 2022

ISTANBUL, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Turkish people's hearts are beating with their country's seven athletes as they try to break their limits in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The state-run TRT has been broadcasting live the Olympic games for millions of people in Turkey. Sports fans can also follow the results via TRT's instant messages as well as the Turkish athletes on social media platforms to get the latest update.

During the first three days of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda Ipcioglu was qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the Olympic history of Turkey, while alpine skier Ozlem Carikcioglu, who contested in the giant slalom race, successfully completed a very challenging track.

Furkan Akar, Turkey's first short-track speed skater qualified for the Olympics, amazingly ranked 6th at the finals, marking one of the best rankings Turkey ever achieved in the Winter Olympics.

Bulent Karadas, chairman of the press office of the Turkish Ski Federation, noted that the interest among Turkish people in winter sports "tripled or quadrupled" thanks to the Beijing Olympics.

Karadas himself has been keeping a close eye on Turkish athletes' performance. "We watched Furkan's match and cheered for him in the office. I watched Fatih Arda's race at home with my family and received many messages from my friends commenting on his performance," he said.

Karadas believed Turkish people's enthusiasm epitomized how the Olympics helped raise ordinary people's attention to winter sports, saying sports "is not all about football, which is highly popular among the Turkish people."

"When we have prominent athletes such as Fatih Arda, Ozlem, and Aysenur Duman who become a brand on the screen, I think all of the athletes and their families will be further motivated," he stressed, voicing his expectation that more successful results will be achieved in the near future.

Karadas noted that Ipcioglu is gaining popularity in Europe right now due to his achievement. In a touching video he posted on social media platforms after failing to be qualified for the final, Ipcioglu thanked his followers for their "incredible" support in tears.

"Coming here, jumping in the Olympics was not easy for us. We are trying to do our best. It was a nice jump. I am proud of myself and my country," he said.

One of his followers replied to him on Twitter with encouraging words.

"Wipe those tears, young man. You are unquestionably successful ... I have full faith that I will see you on the podium more often in the coming years," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)