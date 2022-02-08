Chinese Paralympians looking for breakthrough in Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:04, February 08, 2022

LANZHOU, China, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in full swing, the Chinese Paralympians have no time to rest during the Chinese New Year holiday, counting on every second in preparation aiming for a breakthrough at the home Paralympic Games.

"All team members are looking forward to making a breakthrough in the Paralympics," said Fu Chunshan, coach of the Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon training teams, adding that it is the time for cross-country skiing team which has been established for 20 years to make history in Beijing 2022.

The team is gathering in the training camp at the snow base in Baiyin, Gansu Province. They didn't even take a day off during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Coach Fu and his assistants keep their eyes on each of the squad all day during the practice, shouting to remind his skiers of keeping speed and right technical movements.

Ma Mingtao, who finished eighth in the men's 10km cross-country skiing at PyeongChang 2018, is full of expectations for the coming Games.

"My dream is to stand on the podium at the Beijing 2022," said Ma.

The Chinese Paralympic team got one gold medal in wheelchair curling at Pyeongchang, while their best result in a snow event is the fourth place finish in men's 15km cross-country skiing by Zheng Peng.

Coach Fu believed it's time for them to take receive glory this time in Beijing.

On Chinese new year's Eve, all athletes and coaches celebrated the Spring Festival at the training base by watching the Spring Festival Gala on TV at night. They also watched the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year. These were their only holiday recreations.

Team manager Qiao Xuexiao said, "On the first day of the Chinese new year, all athletes took the training. Every second counts."

The 20-year-old Wang Chenyang, who also participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games and finished 11th in men's 20km cross-country skiing, spared no effort in training these days.

"The Beijing Paralympic Winter Games is my second Olympics and I'm much more ready this time. I want to win a medal and bring glory to my country," Wang said.

The Chinese team will make its sixth Winter Paralympic appearance in Beijing. It was not until the 2002 Salt Lake City Paralympic Winter Games that the Chinese team debuted.

"My team had a lot of good times in the past Games. During last season we had some good results. We're more confident at home in Beijing," coach Zhan Yuchao said.

It is known that the Chinese Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon training teams will return to Beijing at the end of this February after finishing the final training courses before Beijing 2022 in the base.

