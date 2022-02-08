Home>>
Austria's Benjamin Karl wins men's snowboard parallel giant slalom at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 16:27, February 08, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Austria's Benjamin Karl won the gold medal of the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
Karl, 36, beat Slovenia's Tim Mastnak by 0.82 seconds in the final run for his first Olympic title.
Mastnak and Russian Victor Wild took the silver and bronze medals respectively.
