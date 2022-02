We Are China

Photojournalists' 'mountain trek' at Beijing 2022 Winter Games

By Cui Meng (People's Daily App) 15:04, February 08, 2022

Enjoy this behind-the-scenes look at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics!

Photojournalists lug cameras and other equipment up a snow-covered slope like hikers conquering a mountain!

(Video provided by Cui Meng; edited by Xu Shilin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)