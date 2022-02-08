What makes Gu Ailing a genius skier

(People's Daily App) 13:56, February 08, 2022

With the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a number of young, talented athletes like Gu Ailing, also known as Eileen Gu, have been put on the spotlight on various competitions.

Gu will go for medals at the Women's Freeski Big Air, Women's Freeski Slopestyle and Women's Freeski Halfpipe skiing events at Beijing 2022.

Her light, airy and seemingly-effortless movements on the ski field and her confident, frank personality have won the hearts of many people who have called her a "genius girl."

Click on the video to see what makes Gu a genius skier.

(Video source: The Paper; Cover photo: Xinhua; Produced by Xu Zheqi)

