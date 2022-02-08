China's Gu Ailing takes historic women's freeski big air gold at Beijing 2022
Gu Ailing of China reacts during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's prodigy Gu Ailing claimed the historic gold in the women's freeski big air of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Big Air Shougang here on Tuesday.
With a combined score of 188.25 points - 93.75 from her first run and 94.50 from the third, Gu came back from third place after the second run to take gold as the event made its Olympic debut.
Tess Ledeux of France and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won the silver and bronze, respectively.
Gu Ailing of China competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Gu Ailing of China competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
