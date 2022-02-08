Highlights of women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang
Gu Ailing of China reacts during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Olivia Asselin of Canada competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Johanne Killi of Norway competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Kirsty Muir of Great Britain competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Darian Stevens of the United States competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
