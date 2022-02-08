We Are China

Highlights of women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang

Xinhua) 10:52, February 08, 2022

Gu Ailing of China reacts during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Olivia Asselin of Canada competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Johanne Killi of Norway competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Kirsty Muir of Great Britain competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Darian Stevens of the United States competes during women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

