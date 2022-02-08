Germany's Herrmann wins women's 15km individual biathlon at Beijing 2022

February 08, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Germany's Denise Herrmann, with a single penalty in second prone, covered the women's 15km individual biathlon in 44 minutes and 12.7 seconds to win the gold medal at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

33-year-old Herrmann switched to biathlon from cross-country skiing in 2016 as she wanted a new challenge. She won bronze in a cross-country relay at Sochi 2014.

"It's a dream you have as a child and the dream came true today. It's unbelievable," said Herrmann, who finished 6th in the pursuit and 11th in the mass start at the 2018 Games.

"I tried to focus on every target, not focusing on range time or fast shooting. I think I was really slow in shooting, but it is not important in the individual. [It is important] just to shoot clean," said the German.

Anais Chevalier Bouchet of France claimed silver with one penalty in second standing, 9.4 seconds adrift of Herrmann.

"I was not very satisfied about my relay race. Now I can enjoy my individual medal and also the relay so it's all positive," said three-time Olympian Bouchet.

The Frenchwoman added that she was much more relaxed than in the relay, so she could shoot and ski quickly and well.

"When I went there I wanted a medal in a relay and an individual medal, and after two races I've got two. So now I can do freely and that's just perfect," she noted.

Despite being the first biathlete to reach the finish, Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland was relegated to third due to two penalties, 15.3 seconds behind Herrmann.

"It's not only tough on the track, it's really tough in the shooting range because you're really tired and your head is not so focused over such a long time," said Roeiseland. "Maybe I was thinking a bit too much, so that's something I will need to change for the sprints."

After winning medals in each of her first two events at Beijing 2022, Roeiseland shrugged off the opinion that she would feel less pressure in upcoming events.

"I have never succeeded in the 15km, so I really wanted to succeed before the Olympics. That's why I was a bit sad at the finish line, because I was so close and still so far away."

In the event, every missed shot adds a minute to the athletes' total time. Only two of 86 finishers had a clean shooting record.

Defending champion Hanna Oberg of Sweden only finished 16th, with three penalties.

"I got a pretty good start in the competition, but I wasn't really there today," said Oberg, while her younger sister Elvira ranked 13th.

China's Chu Yuanmeng, Meng Fanqi, Tang Jialin and Ding Yuhuan finished 35th, 47th, 59th and 81st respectively.

