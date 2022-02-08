Medal table at Beijing Winter Olympics on February 7

Xinhua) 09:18, February 08, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Following is medal table at Beijing Winter Olympics after the competitions on Monday, February 7 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

Sweden 3 0 0 3

ROC 2 3 2 7

Netherlands 2 2 1 5

China 2 2 0 4

Germany 2 1 0 3

Norway 2 0 2 4

Slovenia 2 0 1 3

Italy 1 3 1 5

Canada 1 1 4 6

Japan 1 1 2 4

Australia 1 0 1 2

Switzerland 1 0 1 2

New Zealand 1 0 0 1

France 0 3 0 3

United States 0 3 0 3

Austria 0 2 2 4

Hungary 0 0 2 2

Finland 0 0 1 1

Poland 0 0 1 1

