Medal table at Beijing Winter Olympics on February 7
(Xinhua) 09:18, February 08, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Following is medal table at Beijing Winter Olympics after the competitions on Monday, February 7 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):
Sweden 3 0 0 3
ROC 2 3 2 7
Netherlands 2 2 1 5
China 2 2 0 4
Germany 2 1 0 3
Norway 2 0 2 4
Slovenia 2 0 1 3
Italy 1 3 1 5
Canada 1 1 4 6
Japan 1 1 2 4
Australia 1 0 1 2
Switzerland 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
France 0 3 0 3
United States 0 3 0 3
Austria 0 2 2 4
Hungary 0 0 2 2
Finland 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1
