Canada wins three straight, Sweden edges China in Beijing 2022 women's ice hockey

Xinhua) 09:11, February 08, 2022

Sarah Fillier (2nd L) of Canada scores during the ice hockey women's Group A match between ROC and Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Women's ice hockey giant Canada notched its third victory in a row after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 6-1 in Group A at Beijing 2022 on Monday.

In the previous two matches, the Canadians harvested as many as 23 goals, beating Switzerland and Finland 12-1 and 11-1 respectively.

Canada made a quick start, with Sarah Nurse scoring two minutes and nine seconds into the game, while Sarah Filler added another 20 seconds later. ROC played hard on the defensive end, but the Canadian shooters kept putting pressure on goal, widening the gap to 4-0 in the middle of the second period.

Refusing to give up, captain forward Anna Shokhina finally scored ROC's opening goal at 37:21 in the second period to make the score 4-1.

"Team Canada and the United States are the two best teams in the world," said Alexandra Vafina of ROC. "To score against them is the perfect gift from this game for us."

The final period saw another two goals from Canada, and the North American ice hockey powerhouse wrapped up another easy win.

Canada topped the group with nine points after three wins. They will next face the United States in the final Group A match on Tuesday.

"We got the opportunity to play against the U.S. at the Olympics, and it's special," said Canada head coach Troy Ryan. "We are just excited for the opportunity."

In Group B, China lost 2-1 to world No. 9 Sweden in a match crucial for its hopes of qualification into the knockout stage.

Right from the opening puck drop, China offered waves of offense, and forward Kang Mulan opened the scoring at 05:16 in the first period.

Sweden strengthened its attack in the second, and forward Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz scored her first goal at Beijing 2022 through a penalty shot to equalize at 25:14, before her teammate Josefin Bouveng also scored just one minute later.

The loss left China third in Group B with five points, having only a slim chance to make it to the last eight.

After losing two previous matches, Denmark welcomed its first Beijing 2022 victory by defeating the Czech Republic 3-2. Trailing 0-2, Denmark tied the scores by the end of the second period, before Silke Glud's goal on a fast break nailed the victory for the Danes.

Elsewhere, Switzerland beat Finland 3-2 to get its first victory at Beijing 2022.

Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva (C) of ROC vies with Blayre Turnbull (R) of Canada during the ice hockey women's Group A match between ROC and Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Josefine Jakobsen (C) of Denmark shoots during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Switzerland gather before the start of ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Hu Baozhen (R) of China and Jessica Adolfsson of Sweden compete during the ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between China and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes compete during the kick-off of the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes of Finland gather before the start of ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Sanni Hakala (C) of Finland competes during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Sanni Vanhanen (front) of Finland competes during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Nicole Bullo of Switzerland controls the puck during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Viivi Vainikka (2nd L) of Finland shoots during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Alina Muller (R) of Switzerland vies with Susanna Tapani of Finland during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Switzerland and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

