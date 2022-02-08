Home>>
China's ace Ren wins men's 1,000m short-track speed skating gold at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 08:31, February 08, 2022
Ren Ziwei of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's ace short-track speed skater Ren Ziwei clinched his first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 1,000m in one minute and 26.768 seconds at the Beijing 2022 here on Monday.
It was China's second gold at the 2022 Games after their victory in the 2,000m mixed team relay of short-track speed skating.
Another Chinese skater Li Wenlong took the silver in 1:29.917. Hungarian Liu Shaoang bagged the bronze in 1:35.693.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China wins second gold, teenage snowboarder makes history at Beijing 2022
- Snow shaper contributes efforts to constructing high-quality ski tracks at venue for Beijing 2022
- Children’s choir from rural areas in north China’s Hebei Province makes its way to Winter Olympic stage
- Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony shows China's determination, boosts world's confidence to tackle challenges, say experts
- China's Su makes history as Canada's Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.