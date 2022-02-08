China's ace Ren wins men's 1,000m short-track speed skating gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:31, February 08, 2022

Ren Ziwei of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's ace short-track speed skater Ren Ziwei clinched his first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 1,000m in one minute and 26.768 seconds at the Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

It was China's second gold at the 2022 Games after their victory in the 2,000m mixed team relay of short-track speed skating.

Another Chinese skater Li Wenlong took the silver in 1:29.917. Hungarian Liu Shaoang bagged the bronze in 1:35.693.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)