China's Su makes history as Canada's Parrot wins snowboard slopestyle at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 16:02, February 07, 2022

Silver Medalist Su Yiming celebrates after men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Max Parrot of Canada upset Chinese favorite Su Yiming to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here on Monday.

Despite missing out on the gold medal, the 17-year-old Su has become the first Chinese male snowboarder to reach the Olympic podium.

PyeongChang Olympic silver medalist Parrot secured the victory with 90.96 points in the second run, where he contributed smooth performance in every section along the course and displayed a triple cork 1620 respectively in his fourth and sixth tricks.

"This is so incredibly special, especially with the run I did today. It's the biggest run I've done in my entire career," said Parrot. "I've never done two triples in a row in a run, with that difficulty as well, and everything was so clean. I am extremely proud of myself and to take gold on that run means so much for me."

Su, 17, scored the medal-winning 88.70 points in his second of three runs, by performing a triple cork 1800 in the last section, which is the first time for the trick to appear at a Winter Olympics.

As the World Cup Big Air winner, Su was the first rider ever to land an 1800 both ways in a FIS competition. On October 28, 2021, he landed a backside 1980 during a snowboard training camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.

Canadian Mark McMorris, also Su's idol, finished with 88.53 in his best score to grab the bronze. He managed to complete his classic triple cork 1620 in the third run to replace American Redmond Gerard on the ranking table.

"I would like to thank my motherland, my parents and my friends. The medal belongs to everyone who supported me," said Su. "I am really excited to stand on the podium with my idol. I do not know how to express that feeling because I never had it before."

In terms of his astonishing 1800, Su said he just devoted himself to the competition. "My biggest goal is to carry out my best performance. Even in the second run, I did not feel relaxed because I know I can do better," he noted.

