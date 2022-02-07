Home>>
What do people trade and collect at the Olympics?
(People's Daily App) 15:06, February 07, 2022
Answering a question posted online, an athlete shows off pins he has collected by trading at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It really feels like a global village.
