Stick figure animation: Panda waltzes over snow and ice
(People's Daily App) 10:31, February 07, 2022
What happens when a panda meets the classical music of "The Skaters' Waltz" and "Dance of the Golden Snake"? Enjoy this amazing short animation featuring every Olympic Winter sport.
