Gu Ailing into freeski big air finals

Gu Ailing of China competes during the women's freeski big air qualification at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Local favorite Gu Ailing qualified for the big air finals of the women's freestyle skiing, finishing with 161.25 points after three runs at the Big Air Shougang here on Monday.

The Chinese, who was born in California, the United States, scored 72.25 points in the last run and 89.00 points in the first, to finish fifth in the qualification, though she fell on the second jump (best two out of three runs counted) .

Canada's Megan Oldham, who won the bronze at the World Championships, stayed atop in the qualification with a score of 171.25 points and France's Tess Ledeux had 171.00 points.

The top 12 finishers of the qualification advance into Tuesday's finals.

