Passing national flag most soul-touching moment of Olympic opening ceremony: Zhang Yimou

(People's Daily App) 10:38, February 07, 2022

Against the background music of “My People, My Country,” two rows of people, hand in hand, passed the Chinese flag to the national flag squad to raise it.

"This may not seem like a grand performance, but is the most soul-touching," said Zhang Yimou, general director of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. He added that those who passed the national flag represented the diversity of the Chinese people.

