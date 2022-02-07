Home>>
Passing national flag most soul-touching moment of Olympic opening ceremony: Zhang Yimou
(People's Daily App) 10:38, February 07, 2022
Against the background music of “My People, My Country,” two rows of people, hand in hand, passed the Chinese flag to the national flag squad to raise it.
"This may not seem like a grand performance, but is the most soul-touching," said Zhang Yimou, general director of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. He added that those who passed the national flag represented the diversity of the Chinese people.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stick figure animation: Panda waltzes over snow and ice
- Russian Bolshunov wins men's cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 Main Media Center under strict closed loop, says official
- Feature: Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen going viral in China
- Italy beats China in Olympic mixed doubles curling for 7th straight win
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.