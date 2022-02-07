Home>>
Lighting of Beijing 2022 cauldron 'a classic moment in Olympic history': Zhang Yimou
(People's Daily App) 11:06, February 07, 2022
The lighting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games cauldron will become a classic moment in Olympic history, said Zhang Yimou, chief director of the opening ceremony, in an exclusive interview with the People's Daily.
A beautiful large snowflake-shaped frame for the cauldron, made up of smaller snowflakes bearing the names of all delegations, wowed spectators around the world on Friday night. A single Olympic torch placed inside the snowflake frame formed the Olympic flame.
According to Zhang, the lighting of the cauldron is special for two main reasons. Check out what he has to say in this video.
