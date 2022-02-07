Home>>
Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female athletes' participation
(Xinhua) 15:09, February 07, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Female athletes account for about 45 percent of the total athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, more than those of any previous Winter Olympics, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday.
"We have record levels of female participation and record numbers of female athletes," said Kit McConnell, sports director of IOC. "In terms of the numbers, we've gone up from 41 percent in PyeongChang four years ago to 45 percent female participation here in Beijing."
"Every female athlete here has a ripple effect in terms of the investment of the sport," he said, adding that the organizers have equally focused on showcasing women's sports.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bing Dwen Dwen becomes ‘most popular star’ at Beijing 2022
- Gu Ailing into freeski big air finals
- Lighting of Beijing 2022 cauldron 'a classic moment in Olympic history': Zhang Yimou
- Passing national flag most soul-touching moment of Olympic opening ceremony: Zhang Yimou
- Stick figure animation: Panda waltzes over snow and ice
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.