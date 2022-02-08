Highlights of short track speed skating

Wu Dajing (rear) of China competes during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Janghyuk Park (L) of South Korea collides with Wu Dajing of China during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Wu Dajing of China competes during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Li Wenlong (#94) of China competes during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Li Wenlong of China competes during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Janghyuk Park of South Korea is helped off the ice rink by the medical staff after falling out of rink during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Wu Dajing of China reacts after colliding with Janghyuk Park of South Korea during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Qu Chunyu (C), Zhang Yuting (1st L) of China and Petra Jaszapati of Hungary cross the finish line during the women's 500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Qu Chunyu (2nd L) of China competes during the women's 500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Qu Chunyu (1st L) and Zhang Yuting (C) of China compete during the women's 500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Shaoang Liu of Hungary, Juneseo Lee of South Korea, Quentin Fercoq of France and Kazuki Yoshinaga of Japan (from L to R) compete during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Ren Ziwei (L) of China and Itzhak de Laat of the Netherlands fall down during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Itzhak de Laat (R) of the Netherlands, Brendan Corey (C) of Australia and Ren Ziwei of China fall down during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Ren Ziwei (L) of China and Brendan Corey of Australia compete during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(220205) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Pietro Sighel (2nd R) of Italy falls down during the men's 1000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

