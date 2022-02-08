Home>>
Matthias Mayer wins Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G gold at Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 14:22, February 08, 2022
YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Matthias Mayer of Austria claimed men's Super-G of alpine skiing gold medal at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here on Tuesday.
Mayer, the defending champion, finished with 1 minute 19.94 seconds to secure the victory. Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States bagged a silver with 0.04 seconds behind on 1:19.98. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had 1:20.36 to take the bronze.
