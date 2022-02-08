Baby snowboarder gets a Bing Dwen Dwen for showing her skills in documentary aired at Winter Olympic opening ceremony

A documentary aired at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games showing children taking part in winter sports has indicated how winter sports fever has gripped the nation.

Photo shows Beibei receiving a Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Photo/CCTV News)

Among the young enthusiasts in the documentary is a one-year-old girl named Beibei, who became an online hit last year after a video clip of the toddler snowboarding went viral on social media.

The video also caught the attention of the directing team of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The team then invited Beibei’s parents to give their daughter a role in the documentary for the opening ceremony of the Games.

Photo shows Beibei snowboarding. (Photo/CCTV News)

“The staff members told me that Zhang Yimou, chief director of the opening and closing ceremonies for Beijing 2022, had watched the video of Beibei snowboarding and thought she was cute, saying her enthusiasm for snow-based activities was exactly what they wanted to express in the film,” said Beibei’s mother surnamed Fan.

Fan said that the footage of Beibei was shot at a ski resort in Chongli of Zhangjiakou in north China’s Hebei Province last December. Throughout the shoot, Beibei didn’t cry despite a freezing cold temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius at the ski resort, nor was she shy in front of the camera.

Because of her excellent performance during the shoot, on her first birthday, Beibei got a Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Games, from the ski resort.

