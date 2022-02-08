Technology empowers Beijing 2022

(People's Daily App) 15:29, February 08, 2022

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features advanced technologies such as smart services and 5G technology in its venues, infrastructure, anti-epidemic measures and other areas to create superb experiences for all competitors.

