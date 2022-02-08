Czech Ester Ledecka wins women's snowboard parallel giant slalom gold at Beijing 2022

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic competes during snowboard women's parallel giant slalom qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games here on Tuesday.

Ledecka, who won the parallel GS and Alpine skiing Super G four years ago at the PyeongChang 2018, raced on the red course on the last run to beat Daniela Ulbing of Austria for the title.

Ulbing won the silver and Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia took the bronze medal at the Genting Snow Park Stadium.

