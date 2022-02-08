Ice hockey women's preliminary: Canada vs. U.S.

Xinhua) 16:22, February 08, 2022

Alex Carpenter (R) of the United States vies with Brianne Jenner of Canada during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Athletes of Canada celebrate winning during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Athletes of the United States celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Jocelyne Larocque (R) of Canada vies with Kendall Amanda Kessel of the United States during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Marie-Philip Poulin (R) of Canada scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Ann-Renee Desbiens (2nd L) of Canada guards the gate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (C) of Canada makes a save during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Blayre Turnbull (L) of Canada vies with Kendall Coyne Schofield (R) and Hannah Brandt of the United States during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Jamie Lee Rattray (R) of Canada scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Claire Thompson (front) of Canada tries to make the save during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Alex Carpenter (front) of the United States scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

