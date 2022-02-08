Ice hockey women's preliminary: Canada vs. U.S.
Alex Carpenter (R) of the United States vies with Brianne Jenner of Canada during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Athletes of Canada celebrate winning during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of the United States celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Jocelyne Larocque (R) of Canada vies with Kendall Amanda Kessel of the United States during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Marie-Philip Poulin (R) of Canada scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Ann-Renee Desbiens (2nd L) of Canada guards the gate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (C) of Canada makes a save during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Blayre Turnbull (L) of Canada vies with Kendall Coyne Schofield (R) and Hannah Brandt of the United States during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Jamie Lee Rattray (R) of Canada scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Claire Thompson (front) of Canada tries to make the save during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Alex Carpenter (front) of the United States scores during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
