Women's singles run of luge event at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:48, February 09, 2022

Madeleine Egle of Austria competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Hannah Prock of Austria competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Trinity Ellis of Canada competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Verena Hofer of Italy competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lisa Schulte of Austria competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Natalie Corless of Canada competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Julia Taubitz of Germany competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

