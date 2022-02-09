Geisenberger wins record luge gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:30, February 09, 2022

Gold medallist Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (C), Silver medallist Germany's Anna Berreiter (L) and Bronze medallist ROC's Tatyana Ivanova attend the awarding ceremony after women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Natalie Geisenberger from Germany became the first luger to win the women's singles Olympic gold medal three times in history at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Tuesday.

The German, who turned 34 on Saturday, clocked a time of 3 minutes and 53.454 seconds in four runs, 0.493 seconds ahead of her teammate Anna Berreiter. Russian Olympic Committee slider Tatiana Ivanova took bronze in 3:54.507.

The latest gold, which has cemented Geisenberger's status as the world's best female luger, is her sixth Olympic medal. She won singles and team golds at both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Games, and also took a singles bronze from the Vancouver Games in 2010.

Gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany attends the awarding ceremony after women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Silver medallist Anna Berreiter of Germany celebrates during the awarding ceremony after women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Wang Peixuan of China competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Natalie Corless of Canada prepares to start during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Natalie Maag of Switzerland prepares to start during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany prepares to start during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Wang Peixuan of China competes during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Verena Hofer of Italy reacts during women's singles run of luge event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)