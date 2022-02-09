Awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating

Xinhua) 09:07, February 09, 2022

Gold medalist Ren Ziwei (C) of China, silver medalist Li Wenlong (L) of China and bronze medalist Shaoang Liu of Hungary pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

