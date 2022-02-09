Awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei (C) of China, silver medalist Li Wenlong (L) of China and bronze medalist Shaoang Liu of Hungary pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Silver medalist Li Wenlong of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei (C) of China, silver medalist Li Wenlong (L) of China and bronze medalist Shaoang Liu of Hungary pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei (C) of China, silver medalist Li Wenlong (L) of China and bronze medalist Shaoang Liu of Hungary pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei (C) of China, silver medalist Li Wenlong (L) of China and bronze medalist Shaoang Liu of Hungary pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Gold medalist Ren Ziwei of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's 1000m of short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spain's Castellet aspires to Olympic gold in snowboarding
- Japan, Czech Republic, Sweden make quarterfinals in Beijing 2022 women's ice hockey
- Undefeated Italy wins gold in Olympic mixed doubles curling
- Geisenberger wins record luge gold at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Feature: China's post-2000s Olympians shine at Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.