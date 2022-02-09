Ledecka, Karl win snowboard parallel giant slaloms at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:13, February 09, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic and Austria's Benjamin Karl took gold in the women's and men's snowboard parallel giant slaloms respectively at Beijing 2022 here on Tuesday.

PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champion Ledecka defended her title with 43.74 seconds in the big final, as Austria's Daniela Ulbing slid off piste to take a silver. Slovenia's Gloria Kotnik pocketed the bronze in 45.18 seconds.

Ledecka is the first athlete to win gold in two different disciplines at the same Olympic Winter Games. At PyeongChang she won gold in both Alpine skiing (Super-G) and snowboarding (parallel giant slalom). She will defend her Super-G title on Friday.

"I have only two days to switch myself but it's also great because it could be today and I wouldn't be able to do it. I hope I'll switch myself very fast and I'll enjoy it on the ski side too," she said.

In the men's competition, Karl edged Slovenia's Tim Mastnak by 0.82 seconds when the latter missed a gate before the finish line. Victor Wild of the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze over Italy's Roland Fischnaller.

"It was not of course one of my best runs, but at the Olympic Games we have one race in four years. Only one chance to win and it's a life project and it's become reality," said Karl.

China's Gong Naiying, Zang Ruxin and Bi Ye did not advance into the finals. "When I competed abroad, I found international snowboarders have improved a lot both physically and technically. I think my shortcoming is that I still lack experience," said Gong.

