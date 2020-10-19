Fifth int'l magic carnival to open in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China Beijing International Magic Carnival will open in Beijing on Thursday, the China Youth Daily reported on Monday.

Following an opening ceremony scheduled to be held in Changping District, 11 activities will be staged online and offline, including short-video and livestreaming magic contests, an online charity event for children with autism, and a grassroots-level magic show.

For this year's magic carnival, a campaign was launched to organize 100 traditional Chinese magic performances, create 100 courses and provide a platform for 100 Chinese magic practitioners and apprentices to perform within five years.

The event was first launched in Beijing in 2012 and has become a biennial event in the city.