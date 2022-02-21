Commentary: Beijing 2022 a commitment well honored by China

Xinhua) 09:05, February 21, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- For thousands of years, Chinese people have believed that "a promise is worth a thousand ounces of gold." As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games came to a close on Sunday, it is safe to say that China has delivered its promise to the world to host a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach called the Beijing Winter Olympics "truly exceptional" in his closing ceremony speech at the National Stadium.

"The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly, because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way and in a safe way," the IOC chief said.

The Olympic Games are perhaps the most complex events on the planet, like huge and difficult jigsaw puzzles -- competitions, venues, media operations, accommodation, arrivals and departures, transport and registration. The complexity and difficulties have been more than doubled by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still raging across the world.

As the first city to ever host both the summer and winter Olympics, Beijing has provided a model and demonstrated China's solidarity and achievements.

Hosting the first Winter Games amid the global pandemic, China adopted a range of stringent and effective COVID-19 countermeasures to make certain that the Games proceeded well.

The 17-day-long sporting event welcomed more than 10,000 athletes, journalists and officials from around the world to Beijing in February, when the country was celebrating the Spring Festival.

Providing a safe environment for the Olympic participants was the collective work of tens of thousands of organizing staff, volunteers, COVID-19 prevention personnel and other workers, who gave up reuniting with their families during the Spring Festival holiday. In their dedication, they also embodied the Olympic spirit.

The country spared no effort to keep everybody safe, earning praise not only from athletes, but also from a wide range of participants.

Beijing 2022 also set many records: It was the most-watched and most gender-balanced Winter Games ever.

And the popularity of ice and snow sports is growing across China. High-tech venues and supporting infrastructure will continue to benefit fans of ice and snow sports in the post-Winter Olympics period.

China has fulfilled the goal to engage 300 million people in winter sports ahead of schedule, which will change the pattern of world ice and snow sports and benefit both China and the world, Bach has said.

When Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, a passion for the Games was also lit in the hearts of the people. Fourteen years later, the Olympic flame illuminated China once again, showing the world a more confident, prosperous and open country.

China's successful hosting of the Games was itself the best example in practice of the Olympic motto, "Faster, Higher, Stronger -- Together." The event is certain to leave a rich legacy to China and the world as well as inspirations for humanity to strive for a shared future and face up to common challenges through solidarity, cooperation, and wisdom.

"Praise from athletes," "an inspiring legacy," "a promotion of global understanding and harmony." Such words from global media have demonstrated the global significance of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and its extensive and far-reaching influence.

China's honoring of its commitment without fear of difficulties demonstrated its sense of responsibility and capabilities. China will continue to carry through its commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

