Su Yiming: Olympic medals are the best birthday presents

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:28, February 21, 2022

Chinese snowboarding sensation Su Yiming, who turned 18 on Friday, took an exclusive interview from China Daily on Thursday. Su, who won China's first Olympic gold in the sport, said Olympic medals were the best gifts a person could get, as he celebrated his 18th birthday.

He added he hopes his story could inspire more young people to embrace winter sports and face challenges in their lives.

The 18-year-old become a national sensation as he pocketed two medals, including a silver in slopestyle, at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Find out what Su said about his Olympic story here.

